ATHENS, Ga. (CBS46) – The Athens-Clarke County Police Department is on the scene of an officer-involved shooting in northwest Athens.

The shooting happened early Monday afternoon in the 100 block of Chalfont Drive. CBS46 is working to get more information and we have a news crew en route.

The GBI has been requested by the Athens-Clarke County Police Department to investigate an officer involved shooting. Agents are en route. pic.twitter.com/jXauTpMN0L — GA Bureau of Invest (@GBI_GA) October 14, 2019

This is the second officer-involved shooting in Athens in roughly two weeks and the third this year.

On October 9, the Athens-Clarke County Police Department responded to a domestic violence call on Baxter Drive.

When officers arrived, they were confronted by a man from North Carolina who was armed with a machete. Police said the man ignored commands from the officer to drop the machete and attacked one of them. The officer fired at the man, striking him in the torso. He was taken to the hospital in serious condition.

In July, police were called to River Club Apartments in the 1000 block of Macon Highway to reports of a man acting erratically, armed with a butcher knife and covered with his own blood.

After several attempts to disarm the man, police shot and killed him. An officer was injured during the incident which was caught on the officers' body cams.

