OCONEE COUNTY, Ga. (CBS46) - Oconee County officials report emergency crews have responded to a plane crash in the area of Elder and Maxey Roads.
FAA Air Traffic Controllers lost contact with a Piper PA-46 at about 4:35 p.m., as it was flying over Oconee County Tuesday. The plane’s path was from South Carolina to Alabama, according to FAA.
Stay with CBS46 News for more details as more information is released.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.