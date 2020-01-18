ATLANTA, Ga. (CBS46) – Authorities are investigating an officer-involved shooting at Lenox Square Mall early Saturday evening.
One Instagram user posted a video of the chaos inside the mall; people screaming and running throughout the food court.
Atlanta police confirm an Officer-involved shooting at Lenox mall. We’re working to get more details @cbs46 pic.twitter.com/OXOAZVIiuo— Jasmina Alston (@JasminaAlstonTV) January 19, 2020
According to Atlanta Police Department, no officers were reported injured during the shooting. The GBI has been requested to investigate the incident.
This is a developing story stay with CBS46 News for updates.
