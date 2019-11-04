ATLANTA, Ga. (CBS46) -- Police are in southwest Atlanta searching the apartment complex of a missing Clark Atlanta University student and the surrounding area.
A separate group came together Tuesday afternoon to canvass the area for the 21-year-old who went missing the night of Oct. 30.
According to Atlanta police, Crawford was last seen by her roommate at the Heritage Station apartments on McDaniel Street. In her last conversation with her sister earlier that night, Crawford asked her family to send her money through an app.
Missing from the apartment was Crawford’s cell phone, her identification card and her debit card. Left behind were her cell phone charger and the key to her apartment. At this point in the investigation, police aren’t ruling out foul play.
The father of Alexis Crawford addressed cameras at a news conference on Monday.
“I love you baby. Just come home,” Bobby Wright said. “I’m not going leave until you get home.”
When Wright realized his daughter was missing, he and his family left their home in Athens determined to find her.
“Can you just please help me find my baby sister? And Alexis we love you,” Derrick Carter said.
“I hope that God is walking with you, said Crawford’s sister Alexandria Crawford tearfully, “and please prevent any evil that comes her way.”
Atlanta police detectives are asking the public to notify police with any possible clues as to where Crawford could be.
“Everything that you have is important at this time because we need to bring Miss Crawford back home safely to her family,” said Capt. Jacquelyn Ginn- Villaroel of the Atlanta Police Department.
Crawford was last seen wearing a black t-shirt, black hoodie, and a cheetah print scarf before she disappeared.
If you have any information on her whereabouts or disappearance, you're asked to contact Atlanta Crime Stoppers immediately at 404-577-8477.
