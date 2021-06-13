ATLANTA, Ga. (CBS46) -- A security guard in his early 40's is in critical condition after being shot in the chest at Lenox Square Mall Sunday night.
Police said the suspects approached the security guard with a gun at some point Sunday evening.
After a grid search, APD took two suspects into custody by the Westin Hotel and recovered gun(s) during the search. It is possible more suspects were involved.
When the incident happened, CBS46's Jasmina Alston said police surrounded the mall and a nearby parking garage in front of the Westin.
Happening now: heavy police presence at Lenox Mall. Reports of shots fired at or around location, we’re working to learn more. @cbs46 pic.twitter.com/mwoGxPIDdT— Jasmina Alston (@JasminaAlstonTV) June 14, 2021
Lenox Mall is shut down until further notice.
This is a developing story.
