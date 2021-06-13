ATLANTA, Ga. (CBS46) -- A security guard was shot in the chest at Lenox Square Mall Sunday night.
Police said he is in stable condition. We are awaiting sound from APD for details on the suspect(s).
CBS46's Jasmina Alston is on scene and said police have surrounded the mall and a nearby parking garage in front of the Westin.
Happening now: heavy police presence at Lenox Mall. Reports of shots fired at or around location, we’re working to learn more. @cbs46 pic.twitter.com/mwoGxPIDdT— Jasmina Alston (@JasminaAlstonTV) June 14, 2021
Lenox Mall is shut down until further notice.
Stick with CBS46 for the latest details.
