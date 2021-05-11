Breast cancer survivor, Sheryl Crow, discusses prioritizing critical health exams amid pandemic

ATLANTA, Ga. (CBS46) -- The pandemic has impacted nearly every aspect of our lives, and many women have delayed getting preventive routine health screenings, including mammograms.
CBS46’s Melissa Stern spoke to breast cancer survivor, Sheryl Crow, and doctors, about the importance of prioritizing critical health exams.
“I had a routine mammogram set up, and I was really dreading it, I also felt like it was kind of unimportant, because I didn’t have any breast cancer in my family, I was super fit, I felt very young, good eater,” said award winning artist and breast cancer survivor, Sheryl Crow.
Crow was in her early 40s when she was diagnosed in 2006.
“From that moment, which was really life changing for me, I kind of thought of an opportunity to speak to all the women who have followed me for years, and who now have daughters, whose daughters have daughters, and be able to speak to them about advocating for themselves,” Crow said.
It is National Women’s Health Week and survivors, like Sheryl Crow, and many doctors, are highlighting the importance of cancer screenings that were cancelled or delayed because of the pandemic.
“We’re still seeing at least a 30% decline in the number of screenings being done compared to pre-pandemic years,” said Dr. Laura Makaroff, the Senior Vice President, Prevention and Early Detection, for the American Cancer Society.
“People are, I think women in general, are so adept at multitasking and there are just not enough hours in the day to drop everything and go get a mammogram,” added Crow.
CBS46’s Melissa Stern knows from personal experience, that being proactive could save your life.
“So what really drew me to interviewing you both and doing this story today is, um, I’m a breast cancer survivor myself,” Melissa said in the interview with Sheryl Crow and Dr. DaCarla Albright.
In February of 2020, Melissa was diagnosed.
“I just turned 31, no history of breast cancer in my immediate family, I just happened to feel a lump a few months ago, decided to get it checked out, and thank goodness I did, because it turned out to be stage 2 breast cancer,” Melissa said in an interview that first aired in April of 2020.
Doctors say putting off important screenings for fear of getting the coronavirus could potentially cause you to miss a cancer diagnosis.
“Hopefully there are other women out there that are listening to this who will pay attention, and not necessarily be led by fear, but be led by facts and knowledge, so they can be empowered to take care of themselves, and detect a cancer earlier that can potentially be lifesaving,” said Obstetrician-Gynecologist, Dr. DaCarla Albright.
The American Cancer Society is launching a public awareness “Get Screened” campaign on the importance of prevention and catching cancer early when it’s easier to treat, and provided this information:
The Public
Note: Screening refers to testing individuals who have no signs or symptoms of disease. It is critical to ensure that patients with signs or symptoms associated with cancer undergo diagnostic evaluation as soon as possible.
General messaging:
- Catch cancer early when it’s easier to treat. Regular screening tests can save your life.
- 1 in 3 Americans will get cancer in their lifetime, but finding cancer early means it may be easier to treat.
- Screening tests increase the chance of detecting some cancers early, when they may be easier to treat.
- The beginning of the COVID-19 pandemic resulted in many elective procedures being put on hold, and this has led to a substantial decline in cancer screening. As your regular facility for health care returns to providing cancer screening, it’s important that it is done as soon as possible.
- Screening tests are used to find cancer before a person has any symptoms and can help catch cancer when it may be easier to treat. Some tests can even detect unusual changes to help prevent cancer from forming.
- The choices you make about diet, exercise, and other habits can affect your overall health as well as your risk for developing cancer and other serious diseases. It’s also important to follow recommendations for cancer screening tests. Screening tests are used to find cancer in people who have no symptoms. Screening gives you the best chance of finding cancer as early as possible – while it’s small and before it has spread.
- The most important thing to remember is to get screened regularly, no matter which test you get.
- Far too many individuals for whom screening is recommended remain unscreened, and this situation has been exacerbated by the decline in cancer screening resulting from the COVID-19 pandemic.
Campaign messaging:
- Cancer Screening can save your life. Regular cancer screening can detect changes in your body before they become cancer and can often catch cancer early, when it may be easier to treat.
- Cancer screening can save your life. If you have a cervix, begin screening at age 25. At 45, start breast and colorectal screening. If you are 50 and have smoked, talk to your doctor about lung screening. Some tests are free or covered by insurance. Visit cancer.org/get-screened for more information.
Guidelines messaging:
- Breast Cancer: Women ages 40 to 44 should have the choice to start annual breast cancer screening with mammograms if they wish to do so. The pros and cons of screening should be considered when making this decision. Starting at age 45, women should get mammograms every year. It’s important to know if you are at higher than average risk for breast cancer. If you are, talk to a health care provider about when you need to start getting mammograms and whether you need to get other tests along with your mammograms.
- Cervical Cancer: Starting at age 25 and through age 65, all women with a cervix should have a primary HPV test* every 5 years. If a primary HPV test is not available in your area, then acceptable options include a co-test (an HPV test done at the same time as a Pap test) every 5 years or a Pap test alone every 3 years. (*A primary HPV test is an FDA approved test that is done by itself for screening.)
- Colorectal Cancer: All people at average risk should start testing at age 45. There are several testing options. Talk with a health care provider about which tests are best for you and how often testing should be done.
- Lung Cancer: If you are age 50 or older, talk to a health care provider about your smoking history and whether you should get yearly low-dose CT scans to screen for early lung cancer. Screening may benefit if you are an active or former smoker (quit within the past 15 years), have no signs of lung cancer, and have a 30 pack-year smoking history.
- Screening tests are recommended for people at average risk according to age. Talk to a doctor about risk factors or family history that may put you or your loved one at higher risk.
25-39 - Cervical cancer screening recommended for those with a cervix beginning at age 25.
40-49 - Colorectal cancer screening recommended for everyone beginning at age 45.
Breast cancer screening recommended beginning at age 45, with the option to begin at age 40.
50+ - Cervical cancer screening recommended for those with a cervix
Colorectal cancer screening recommended for everyone.
People with a prostate should discuss prostate cancer screening with a doctor.
Breast cancer screening recommended.
People who currently or formerly smoked should discuss lung cancer screening with a doctor.
Content on cancer.org to help people get screened:
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.