ATLANTA, Ga. (CBS46) - Statistics say breast cancer is the leading cause of death for African American women in GA.
For the last 6 years, GA State Representative Karen Bennett has done her part to honor the strong women and men who have endured breast cancer.
She said, "I am the founder of the Emma B. Allen Pink Sash Parade and Survivor event”.
Sunday morning Representative Bennett adorned nearly 20 breast cancer survivors at Antioch-Lithonia Missionary Baptist Church with vibrant pink sashes.
The disease was aggressive when it took the lives of both her mother and her grandmother, Emma B. Allen, after only being diagnosed for 6 weeks.
"So it’s important to me we send the message that early detection saves lives." said Bennett.
Early detection, plus an abundance of faith is what pastor ward says got his wife through her breast cancer battle years ago.
Pastor Ward said, "Our faith in God.. we said God now it’s in your hands. You can work it through miracles you can work it through medicine. But we know that God is God."
Pastor Ward and Rep. Bennett want to remind women symbolically with these pink sashes that cancer is no longer taboo.
That they can talk about it, they can pray about it, they can survive it, and they will thrive together!
Bennett said "Today I just want to pass on the word via a testimony and have others to give their testimonies to encourage someone, anyone and everyone that they too can thrive."
