ATLANTA (CBS46) -- When a Georgia mom posted on Facebook that a manager of a Chick-fil-A in Evans, Ga., asked her to "cover up" while she was breastfeeding her baby, other breastfeeding mothers responded by organizing a "nurse-in" at the restaurant.
Samantha McIntosh said she was embarrassed and upset when the manager told her a customer had complained about her feeding her 7-month-old daughter in public. The manager brought her a jacket and asked her to cover up.
McIntosh said she was wearing a nursing tank top under her shirt at the time and that none of her skin was showing as she nursed her child.
The Facebook post prompted several moms to rally together to defend McIntosh. Some drove more than an hour to be there for the nurse-in earlier this week. They told reporters breastfeeding is natural and that it’s perfectly legal in Georgia to nurse – covered or uncovered – anywhere a mother is allowed to bring a child.
McIntosh said she’s amazed at the support from the community.
"The only goal here is to encourage education for his staff, his management team,” said McIntosh. “I don't want anything else but for them to be educated and probably have a better way to handle this in the future."
"I am truly sorry for the experience Ms. McIntosh had in our restaurant," said Jason Adams, owner-operator of Chick-fil-A Mullins Crossing. "I have reached out to her to personally apologize. My goal is to provide a warm and welcoming environment for all of our guests."
