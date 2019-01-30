Bremen, GA (CBS46) A Bremen High School student is fighting for his life after sustaining burns to over 90 percent of his body in a freak accident.
Mayson McKinzie, who also plays for the school's football team, was injured in the accident on Saturday and has been at Grady Hospital's burn center.
The Bremen City School Facebook page says Mayson underwent surgery on Tuesday and has many months of recovery ahead.
The school is asking anyone who wants to help assist the family with medical expenses to send cash or checks to Bremen High School, 504 Georgia Avenue, Bremen, GA 30110.
A GoFundMe page has also been created on the family's behalf.
Copyright 2019 WGCL-TV (Meredith Corporation). All rights reserved.
