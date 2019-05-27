CARROLL COUNTY, Ga. (CBS46) A Bremen High School student/athlete who sustained burns to over 90 percent of his body during a freak accident in January is back home for the Memorial Day holiday.
According to the Facebook account, MasonStrong created on his behalf, Mason McKinzie returned home, just in time for his birthday.
McKinzie, who plays for the school's football team, was injured in the accident on January 26 and had been at Grady Hospital's burn center.
After successful surgery, he spent several months at the facility. He's now back home and will be celebrating the holiday with friends and family.
Meanwhile, a GoFundMe page has been created to help with medical expenses.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.