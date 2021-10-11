ATLANTA (CBS46) — Despite an early-afternoon first pitch at Truist Park, the Atlanta Braves will have a full house for Game 3 of the National League Divisional Series against the Milwaukee Braves.
The Braves took Game 2 of the series in Milwaukee on Saturday, tying the series at a game apiece.
The Braves will start Ian Anderson against the Brewers' Freddy Peralta in the pivotal Game 3 matchup.
Peralta won his only start against the Braves this season, pitching six scoreless innings in a 10-9 win at Milwaukee on May 16. The right-hander was 10-5 with a 2.81 ERA in the regular season.
Anderson, 23, has the edge over Peralta in postseason experience. He is 2-0 with a 0.96 ERA in four postseason games. He started in Game 7 of last season's NL Championship Series loss to the Dodgers, allowing two runs in three innings.
If you couldn't make it to Monday's game, tickets for Tuesday's Game 4 are still available. First pitch is scheduled for 5:07 p.m. at Truist Park.
The Associated Press contributed to this story.
