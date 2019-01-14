ATLANTA, GA (CBS46) Georgia welcomes Republican Brian Kemp as the 83rd governor during his inauguration on Monday afternoon.
Kemp was sworn in before lawmakers, members of his cabinet and his family at Georgia Tech's McCamish Pavilion. The swearing in ceremony began just after noon and ended at 3:30 p.m.
Following the swearing in, Kemp gave the Oath of Office to several other Constitutional officers such as Secretary of State, Attorney General and others.
One of Kemp's goals while in office is to bring more jobs to Georgia.
"Wages are rising and the unemployment rate is the lowest in 18 years," said Kemp. "Thanks to the hard work of the Legislature, Georgia is the top state for business six years in a row."
Kemp also says Georgia will be known as a united state, and not one of divisiveness.
"It can be done," said Kemp.
Senator David Perdue said Kemp would continue the legacy he and Deal created, a legacy that made Georgia the best state for business.
"Governor Kemp has already hit the ground running, and has shown he is ready to tackle big challenges and build on our state's success. I could not be more proud of Brian, Marty, and their entire family, and I will work with them to continue delivering results for all Georgians."
Kemp echoed the same sentiments by stating he looks forward, "To partnering with strong leaders like David Perdue to grow the economy, roll back regulations, strengthen rural communities, ans protect our families. Together, we will keep our state -- and country -- moving in the right direction."
