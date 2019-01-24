ATLANTA (AP) Just prior to taking office, Georgia's Republican Gov. Brian Kemp quietly settled a lawsuit that said he owed $500,000 for a loan he negotiated and guaranteed for a struggling agricultural company.
The Atlanta-Journal Constitution reports that court documents show a consent order between Kemp, the company Hart AgStrong and financier Rick Phillips was filed in Gwinnett County Superior Court on Jan. 11. The terms of the settlement were not disclosed.
The lawsuit brought by Phillips in 2017 said Kemp failed to repay a loan he guaranteed for Hart AgStrong, a seed processing company backed by Kemp.
Financial records show Kemp guaranteed $10 million in loans to the company, which began to struggle after an expansion into Kentucky.
Kemp said earlier that he was confident the company would recover and repay the loans.
