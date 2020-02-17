FOREST PARK, Ga. (CBS46) - A local bridal venue reached out to couples after a company they booked to handle the wedding left them at the alter.

“My heart sank and I said ‘wow, what are we going to do?’”

Marie Andujar, owner of Le Fais Do-Do in Forest Park is opening her facility to couples left high and dry by Suada Studio.

“Everyone was at a different capacity depending on where they were and how soon their event was, how much they’d paid already, how much was left on their contract,” Andujar told CBS46 reporter Ashley Thompson.

Those with Suada Studio cut off communication with couples last year, even though several of them had paid thousands of dollars to hold their weddings there.

“I’m a teacher in North Carolina so coming up with that amount of money is not an easy thing to do and we worked really, really hard to get that money,” said future bride Tarlesha Boles.

Boles said she gave Suada Studio more than 16-thousand dollars. She’s now getting married at Le Fais Do-Do on Friday.

“Everything is back on track,” she said. “Surprisingly we did it in two weeks.”

Andujar said she is waiving her venue cost and most of her fees. She said some of her staff is even volunteering their time.

“I think that what you put out in the world comes back to you,” she explained.

On Monday, CBS46 News once again stopped by Suada Studio to get answers. No one was there, but we did find an eviction document taped to the door. It appears Suada Studio is in the hole more than 100-thousand dollars – behind on rent, interest and other fees.

According to the secretary of state website, Suada Studio is still an active business.

Andujar's advice for future brides?

“Ask your venue to see their occupancy letter. Make sure they’re a bona fide venue. Make sure their credentials are real. Ask them to see their business license.”

Andujar also encourages paying with a credit card and purchasing wedding insurance.