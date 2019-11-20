SOUTH FULTON, Ga. (CBS46) -- Residents in one metro Atlanta community are frustrated after a roadway was shut down for several months in South Fulton.
A bridge just north of New Hope Road and Cascade Road was closed for nearly five months, and neighbors said they’re frustrated with the lack of progress.
Neighbors said it’s a main thoroughfare between Fulton Industrial Blvd and I-285 causing people who frequent the area to take some lengthy detours.
“We’re being ignored, but our tax dollars are not being ignored,” Michael Edwards, one neighbor, said.
Edwards lives around the corner from this bridge on cascade road.
He said it’s been closed since July and has to take a detour every day.
The bridge is the responsibility of the City of South Fulton, but after not getting a response from the city, Edwards called the Georgia Department of Transportation.
“She sent one of her investigators out to the site, and she said yes, the bridge is literally torn down,” added Edwards.
He believes the state of the bridge is due to overweight vehicles.
“The bridge has a weight limit posted on it, and if memory serves me right, that weight limit is 5 tons, well the average weight of a loaded semi is about 80-something thousand pounds, which is about 40 tons plus,” Edwards said, “It’s going to happen again if they don’t put traffic control devices in place to stop them from taking that route.”
He said this bridge connects the main roads and highways.
The City of South Fulton Communications Department told CBS46’s Melissa Stern:
“The safety of our residents is our primary concern which is why Cascade Road near New Hope Road was closed. The City of South Fulton’s Public Works Department continues to work diligently with the engineering firm to finalize the design for the bridge replacement on Cascade Road.
The department has begun work which includes conducting a preliminary field plan review, and the finalization of the right of way plans to start with the needed right of way acquisition.
The City will continue working with engineers to ensure construction can begin as soon as authorized, until that time the structure must remain closed for the safety our residents.”
“I was in the utility industry for several years, I work right of ways all the time, right of ways are established when the road is getting built,” said Edwards, “From what I can see, they’re feeding us a bunch of fluff, and they’re hoping that we’ll go away, and let them progress and do this thing at their convenience, and our inconvenience….How much planning, how many permits, and how long does it take, for you to finalize the red tape before you get somebody out here to start working on this?”
