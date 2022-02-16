ATLANTA (CBS46) — All southbound lanes of Piedmont Road near Garson Drive in the Lindbergh area of Buckhead reopened late last night after firefighters extinguished a fire under a bridge.
Atlanta Fire & Rescue said two units were dispatched after a caller reported the fire. When firefighters arrived, they found a working fire under the bridge over Peachtree Creek.
Firefighters requested the Department of Transportation to inspect the structure of the bridge. A DOT crew determined that the integrity of the bridge is secure.
No injuries were reported.
The cause of the fire remains under investigation.
