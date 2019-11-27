ATLANTA, Ga. (CBS46) -- Family re-connections are important at Thanksgiving.
Urban connections can be, too. Two new bridges in metro Atlanta are more than a way to cross the tracks. Long divided communities are using these infrastructure projects to say hello and connect, And both are proof that crossing over to get to the other side can be a beautiful adventure.
The Ivan Allen bridge, named for the mayor who helped integrate Atlanta in the 1960's, now carries the tale of that dramatic time, in art, images and even sound. Crossing from downtown Atlanta past the World Congress Center to the historic African American west side, you pass sign posts and photos with internet identifiers.
Cell phone users can hear voices of President Kennedy, Dr. Martin Luther King Jr, and even segregationist Strom Thurmond as integration battles swept the nation. The restored bridge has a green buffer replacing median concrete, a protected lane for bikes and walkers, and soaring panels of color pointing toward the sky.
Virginia Highland's Michelle Reid said her biography book club is reading Where Peachtree Street Meets Sweet Auburn. On this bridge, she says, she's seeing the joining of those communities come to life.
Miles away, in Brookhaven, another bridge is linking communities divided by a major waterway, the North Fork of Peachtree Creek.
The Peachtree Creek Greenway bridge, part of a ten million dollar project funded by hotel motel taxes, puts jobs at DeKalb's Corporate Square in pleasant pedestrian and bicycle reach of the international residents of Buford Highway. One side a famous Atlanta strip club, the Pink Pony. The Salvation Army headquarters sits on the other. This bridge is modern, sharp angled, and offers views of blue heron and minnows in the waters of the North Fork of Peachtree Creek.
Days before its formal opening, the concrete surface gave soccer playing children visiting for Thanksgiving a unique practice field.
Both bridges, in Brookhaven and downtown are PATH foundation projects, whose leader Ed McBrayer took a modest bow as the Ivan Allen bridge opened. He and his design team had a vision, McBrayer told the crowd of dignitaries and city council members.
They were watching the physical improvements underway, and "we realized this could be so much more!" That vision launched the extra project, funded in large part by Jim Cox Kennedy and the Cox Foundation. Together with other donors, the PATH Foundation brought in artists and curators, putting beauty and history in front of the traffic moving from downtown to the West Side.
Both bridges offer new ways to see Atlanta, to stretch and run across unlikely passages over tracks and creeks. And to realize the job of infrastructure can go well beyond transportation.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.