ATLANTA, Ga. (CBS46)- A metro Atlanta school focused on helping youth of limited resources on Atlanta’s west-side had its groundbreaking ceremony Tuesday.
Bright Futures Academy is growing and expanding to better serve the next generation in our community.
“Oh, my goodness, it’s had a big impact, Marquesha, she went from F’s and C’s to A’s and B’s,” said Ruby Mattox, whose granddaughter, Marquesha, attends Bright Futures.
Ruby Mattox gleams as she talked about her 17-year-old granddaughter.
“Bright Future’s has really changed her life,” Mattox added.
“We have to be intentional about supporting our youth, and giving them what they need, so when they become adults, they are giving back to the community that they’re serving,” said City Council President, Felicia A. Moore, with the City of Atlanta, as she spoke to the crowd.
This new space will be used for summer camp and after school programs.
“When the kids get out of school at Bright Futures Academy, they’ll be brought here for after school programming, snacks, then dinner, and a ride home,” said Philip Ross, the Executive Director of Bright Futures.
Ross called the area an “opportunity desert” and wants to help these kids have some experiences they might not otherwise have.
“We expose them to all kinds of things they’ve never been exposed to before,” added Ross.
“They always take the kids out on trips during the summer, and during the school year as well, and I couldn’t afford to take them on some of the trips they are taking the kids,” Mattox said.
The expansion means the world to parents and grandparents whose children already attend Bright Futures.
“It means a great deal, because that means they can help more kids,” said Mattox.
The goal is to give more students an opportunity to receive a quality education to be successful in life.
School staff members say they hope this is one of many expansions as the school continues to grow.
