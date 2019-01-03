Atlanta, GA (CBS46) You can get rid of your holiday tree and help the environment at the same time.
The "Bring One for the Chipper' tree recycling program is being held this weekend in Cobb County.
After the trees are chopped up, free mulch will be available.
Undecorated Christmas trees will be accepted on Saturday from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. at several Home Depot store locations and parks in Cobb County.
Click here to see a list of those locations.
