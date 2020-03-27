LONDON (CBS46) Britain's Prime Minister Boris Johnson has announced on Twitter that he has contracted the coronavirus.
He tweeted the news Friday morning saying, "Over the last 24 hours I have developed mild symptoms and tested positive for coronavirus. I am now self-isolating, but I will continue to lead the government’s response via video-conference as we fight this virus.Together we will beat this."
The news comes after Johnson announced sweeping curbs on everyday activity including the banning of any gatherings of more than two people who do not live together.
As well as instructing the public to “stay at home” for all but a few exceptions, Johnson said he was ordering shops that don't sell essential goods, such as food and medicines, to close immediately.
Over the last 24 hours I have developed mild symptoms and tested positive for coronavirus.I am now self-isolating, but I will continue to lead the government’s response via video-conference as we fight this virus.Together we will beat this. #StayHomeSaveLives pic.twitter.com/9Te6aFP0Ri— Boris Johnson #StayHomeSaveLives (@BorisJohnson) March 27, 2020
He joins Prince Charles, the heir to the British throne, who tested positive for the coronavirus earlier this week. The palace says Charles "has been displaying mild symptoms but otherwise remains in good health and has been working from home throughout the last few days as usual."
