LONDON, ENGLAND - JANUARY 27: Prime Minister Boris Johnson speaks at the UK Holocaust Memorial Day Commemorative Ceremony in Westminster on January 27, 2020 in London, England. 2020 marks the 75th anniversary of the liberation of Auschwitz-Birkenau. Holocaust memorial day takes place annually on the 27th of January, remembering the liberation of Auschwitz-Birkenau, and honoring survivors of the Holocaust, Nazi Persecution, and subsequent genocides in Bosnia, Cambodia, Rwanda, Darfur. (Photo by Chris Jackson/Getty Images)