Atlanta, GA (CBS46) A traffic headache for commuters is no longer after crews were able to remove a crane that was blocking several lanes on a busy Atlanta roadway.
Crews removed the crane from Peachtree Road at the Shops at Buckhead, near the intersection with Pharr Road.
The crane was blocking lanes on Peachtree Road for hours and GDOT representatives say the crane wasn't even permitted in that area to begin with.
"Probably could have been done a little bit differently than just blocking off Peachtree for days upon days. I’ve seen that crane just sitting there," Buckhead resident Reed Lengel told CBS46 News. "It’s awful and there’s no way to detour around just to get to my house to my church takes an hour."
GDOT is now looking at fining the developer and have ordered them to stop work in the area immediately.
"A contractor has to bring us there traffic control plan so we can make sure traffic is moving safely while they're working," said GDOT spokesperson Natalie Dale. "We asked them to come back with those steps. They did not come back to us with those steps and therefore they did not receive an official permit from the department to have this crane out on Peachtree."
