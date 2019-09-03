ATLANTA, Ga. (CBS46) – Residents in this area say they have contacted the city multiple times about a broken fire hydrant near the buildings at 1718 and 1720 Peachtree.
They told CBS46 news it has been broken for at least three weeks. Now, it appears the fire hydrant disappeared over the weekend.
1718 and 1720 Peachtree also happens to be the location of a tragic fire that happened around 10 a.m. on June 30, 1989.
That office building fire killed five people and injured 30, including one woman who survived after she jumped from 6th story of the Peachtree 25th building.
“Unfortunately, it’s another example of the city’s lackadaisical approach to infrastructure and safety,” said one resident, Will Traver.
The Department of Watershed Maintenance issued the following statement:
Department of Watershed Maintenance (DWM) crews are scheduled to repair this hydrant today. The repair was reported and logged through ATL311.
Just since May of this year, DWM has repaired or replaced more than 1,200 hydrants throughout the City of Atlanta.
Residents are encouraged to report issues with fire hydrants to ATL311 by calling 404-546-0311, download the ATL311 app or visit www.atl311.com.
See the full story tonight on CBS46 news at 5.
