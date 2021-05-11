BROOKHAVEN, GA (CBS46)—A metro Atlanta city recently approved a redistricting map in advance of the November gubernatorial election.
At its regular meeting on May 4, Brookhaven city leaders unanimously approved an ordinance that changed voter’s boundaries.
The new map, according to city officials, brings the anticipated population of all four of Brookhaven’s council districts within 1.5% of each other.
"Now that the lines are drawn, it is clear what district residents now live in so they can make an informed decision on which council candidates to support, or perhaps run for office,” said City Manager Christian Sigman. “With a flurry of recent annexations and population shifts, Districts 2 and 4 were much larger than Districts 1 and 3. Now everyone’s vote carries the same weight.”
The pandemic presented a challenge to officials designing the new districts.
“Due to complications caused by the COVID-19 pandemic, the U.S. Census was delayed in receiving data and currently anticipates local census data to be released at the end of September,” according to a city spokesperson.
To remedy the problem, officials contracted with FLO Analytics to process census data. In addition, the firm reportedly used state, county, and regional population forecasts, and local land and building development records to produce population projections for geographies.
“It was important that the Council addressed this issue now, as half of our governing body is on the ballot this fall, and we would have jeopardized the upcoming elections if we kept our existing district boundaries,” said Mayor John Ernst. “While we have made the best decision with the information we have available at this time, the city council and I will revisit redistricting once the official Census results are received.”
“Our focus is now contacting residents who have shifted districts to make them aware of the changes and how it will affect them,” said Sigman.
A snapshot of the new boundaries shows districts 2, 3, and 4 will have a heavy Hispanic/Latino demographic.
According to data released from the city:
- District 2 (22.9%) Hispanic/Latino
- District 3 (26.3%) Hispanic/Latino
- District 4 (44.0%) Hispanic/Latino
