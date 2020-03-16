Brookhaven bars and restaurants limited to take out

DEKALB COUNTY, Ga. (CBS46) -- Effective immediately in Brookhaven no restaurants or bars will be allowed to provide dine-in services until March 30.
"It is more than weird," said Junior Charles who lives in DeKalb County. "I don't know what to call it, but yeah, it's kind of weird that you see places are closing down. Looks like the last day of crisis here, but hey only God knows."
Mayor John Ernst said the decision was not taken lightly. This emergency declaration also prohibits eating take-out at a restaurant's patio, though bars are allowed to sell take-out unopened beer and wine to customers.
The mayor encourages people to support eateries by ordering take-out or delivery.
The declaration is too much for some businesses. Notices in restaurant and bar windows advise customers they have closed down until further notice, while others are doing what they can to stay open.
"Got lots of ways that our customers can order with us," said general manager at Moe's in Brookhaven, Ree Murray. "We have Moe's app where they can order online order ahead, come on in pick it up. We do lots of third party delivery, Uber Eats, Door Dash, customers can also order that way. We'll be available for those," she added.
Mayor Ernst said businesses will be punished if they don't comply.
"They would be shutdown," said Mayor Ernst.
The Mayor said there would be a grace period as establishments adjust.
Hospitality workers feel this is just the tip of the iceberg.
"Next two weeks it's gonna get worse," said one Moe's employee.
The declaration has also closed movie theaters and playgrounds in public areas.
