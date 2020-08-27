BROOKHAVEN, Ga. (CBS46) -- The city of Brookhaven now requires face masks to be worn in public places, following Governor Kemp's recent executive order allowing municipalities to mandate masks as they deem appropriate.
The ordinance calls for masks or face coverings to be worn in all outdoor areas in which people not residing within the same household cannot maintain at least six feet of social distancing.
The city hopes that this mandate will help mitigate the still escalating spread of COVID-19.
“Since February, the City of Brookhaven has been taking a myriad of education and enforcement efforts to prevent the spread of the coronavirus,” said Mayor John Ernst. “With thousands of COVID cases being reported every day, we must continue to be proactive to ensure the health and well-being of the general public.”
Exceptions to the face mask requirement includes:
- In personal vehicles or upon residential property
- When a person is alone in enclosed spaces or only with other household members
- When the individual has a bona fide religious objection to wearing a facial covering or mask
- While drinking or eating
- When wearing a facial covering or mask would prevent the receipt of personal services or performing work in the course of employment
- When complying with the directions of a law enforcement officer
- Children under the age of ten (10) years
- Any entity can opt out of enforcement of this ordinance by posting a clearly legible sign at all public entrances of such entity stating: “This location does not consent to enforcement of any local face covering requirement upon this property.” Any entity that opts out of the enforcement of this ordinance must also email the Brookhaven Police Department so that the Police Department can appropriately triage calls and complaints related to violations of this ordinance.
Failure to comply with the new mask mandate will lead to a warning, followed by penalties of $25 and $50, respectively, for subsequent violations.
“The goal is to prevent the spread of COVID-19, so we are trying to achieve compliance, not writing tickets,” said City Manager Christian Sigman. “The City of Brookhaven and its key partners such as the Brookhaven Chamber of Commerce will continue outreach awareness regarding COVID-19 prevention.”
