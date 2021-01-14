The City of Brookhaven announced Thursday the cancellation of the city's annual Cherry Blossom Festival due to COVID-19 concerns.
The music and arts festival was scheduled for April 17 and 18.
The Cherry Blossom Festival 5K road race which kicks off the event is also cancelled this year, according to city officials.
“When we cancelled last year’s Cherry Blossom Festival, it was our sincere hope that COVID-19 would be eradicated in time for a successful event this year. As that is clearly not the case, to prevent the obvious threat to the health of the general public, we will not be holding that event this year,” said Brookhaven Mayor John Ernst.
“Right now, our focus is making sure everyone has the latest information about the vaccines and remaining vigilant in taking precautions," he added.
“Although the festival is canceled for this year, the cherry blossoms will be in bloom this spring, and we encourage everyone to safely enjoy the park and the beautiful cherry blossoms until we can celebrate together again,” said District 1 Councilmember Linley Jones.
“When we get out of the pandemic, hopefully by this summer, we are going to have one hell of a celebration in Brookhaven,” said Mayor Ernst.
For local COVID-19 statistics and more guidelines from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention and the State and County health departments, visit www.BrookhavenGA.gov/COVID19
