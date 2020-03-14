BROOKHAVEN, Ga. (CBS46) -- Brookhaven’s City Hall is closing it’s doors until the end of the month.
An administrative employee tested positive for the Coronavirus…meaning all 60-plus employees will be working remotely for the next two weeks.
Mayor John Ernst said things might be a little delayed, but they’ve been preparing for this just in case….and hope to continue business as usual…but remotely.
“We were informed last night around 11 o’clock that she tested positive for it,” said Mayor John Ernst, with the City of Brookhaven.
A woman who works in Brookhaven’s City Hall went home Monday March 9 after feeling sick.
“We have asked those employees who had direct contact with her to be self-quarantined,” Mayor Ernst said.
She works on the administrative side and does not deal with the public.
Mayor Ernst said everyone else has been advised to work from home for now.
“There will be a slight delay from city services in terms of stuff that happens at City Hall for a couple days,” added Mayor Ernst.
One of the groups most affected by this is the building industry.
“City Hall being closed will affect builders the most, because we deal with them on daily basis
While most of the permitting is done online, builders told CBS46’s Melissa Stern they have not yet been told whether the city’s third-party inspectors will conduct business as usual.
“Permits tend to take between 2 to 4 weeks already, so if you add another four weeks to it, that kind of pushes everything back,” said Michael Phelps, with Southern Heritage Homebuilders.
If they don’t get inspections, that could be detrimental to homeowners trying to move into their homes with closing dates that have been scheduled for months.
“We’re kind of in the same boat as everyone else right now, just trying to figure out what’s going to happen,” Phelps added.
Mayor Ernst said this is a very fluid situation but they’re working around the obstacles.
“It will be a little bit slow, some of the services, but this does not affect our Parks Department, and this does not affect our police, which is our number one service to Brookhaven,” Mayor Ernst said, “We’ll have a couple day hiccup here, and we’ll be coming back stronger than ever.”
The Mayor said every employee was given a laptop. They’ve been doing deep cleanings of this building…and they’re just trying to figure out the next step just like everybody else.
