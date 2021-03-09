Brookhaven and Decatur police are teaming up to identify an armed robbery suspect believed to have committed crimes in both cities in the early morning hours of March 7th.
Decatur police responded to a robbery and sexual assault call around 8 a.m. at a parking garage in the 200 block of East Trinity Place. The victim, a woman who had just arrived at the location, said she was approached by a man who asked her to help him enter the apartment building.
The man then pointed a gun at her and demanded her belongings. After she complied, she said the man attempted to sexually assault her, but she fought back and he fled the scene.
The victim sustained a minor injury to her head during the fight. The suspect was described as a black male, light complexion, approximately 5’6” tall and 200 lbs. He was wearing gloves, a dark-colored heavy jacket, a full-face mask and was armed with a silver revolver. He fled in a red Cadillac CTS.
Brookhaven police responded an armed robbery call they believe is tied to the same suspect. A woman told police as she was entering into the parking deck in the 4000 block of Summit Boulevard, a red Cadillac attempted to follow her through the gate, but the car was stopped by the gate.
A short time later, a the victim said a black man wearing blue pants, a blue over black hoodie, blue face covering, and a black North Face jacket entered the parking deck and robbed her. During the robbery, the man hit the woman several times on the head with a silver revolver before returning to the vehicle and fleeing the scene.
Detectives from both agencies are working together to identify the owner of the Cadillac as well as the suspect. Anyone with information is urged to contact Brookhaven police at 404-637-0636 or Decatur police at 404-373-6551. Anonymous tipsters can contact Crime Stoppers Greater Atlanta at 404-577-TIPS.
