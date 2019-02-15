BROOKHAVEN, Ga. (CBS46) – A Brookhaven dentist who was arrested Tuesday following a SWAT standoff was given a $100,000 bond and must follow several conditions to stay out of jail.
Officers were trying to serve George Frank Roach with a warrant that stemmed from charges of aggravated assault, false imprisonment, family violence battery, and criminal damage to property when the short standoff ensued.
Roach was taken into custody by Brookhaven Police who then found a cache of weapons inside his home. Officers found 12 rifles, two shotguns, three handguns, and several rounds of ammunition inside the home.
In addition to his previous charges, Roach now faces charges of: felony obstruction of law enforcement; possession of a firearm during the commission of a felony; and possession of cocaine.
For Roach to remain free, he must come up with the $100,000 bond, stay away from the victim in the case and he can’t possess any firearms while out on bond.
