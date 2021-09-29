BROOKHAVEN, Ga. (CBS46) — A Brookhaven homeowner recently woke up to a big surprise.
A driver left gaping tire tracks in the middle of her yard.
The homeowner says a semi-truck driver tried to make a tight turn but didn't quite make it.
Sarah Pearson says the damage could possibly cost her thousands of dollars to repair.
The semi-truck had to be pulled out of the yard.
Unfortunately, the driver sped away before addressing the destruction and Pearson wants someone to take responsibility.
She has filed a police report and they say they will be reviewing video camera footage at the entrance of the neighborhood in an attempt to get a picture of the logo on the side of the truck.
