BROOKHAVEN, Ga. (CBS46) -- A man wanted in DeKalb County for sex offenses against a minor is behind bars and faces a slew of charges.
U.S. Marshall Tyreece Miller told CBS46 News that 26-year-old Ariel Banegas Ruiz was arrested in Tennessee on Thursday.
Ruiz was charged with interference with custody, contributing to the Delinquency of a minor, enticing a child for indecent purposes in the city of Brookhaven. The charges stemmed from an investigation on June 27; however, warrants for Ruiz's arrest were obtained on July 20.
Officials transported Ruiz back to Georgia where he now resides in DeKalb County Jail.
This is an ongoing investigation; stay with CBS46 News for more details as they become available.
