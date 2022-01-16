BROOKHAVEN, Ga. (CBS46) -- In Dekalb County, downtown Decatur saw light sleet sweep across the area on Sunday.
It wasn't a lot of snow, but some areas of the county are dealing with power outages.
"I'm actually going through old photos, because there's nothing else to do," said Stu Dressler, Brookhaven resident.
Dressler and his family made new snow-day plans -- after strong winds caused a tree to damage a powerline.
"The wind was really gusting. It was probably up to 50-60 miles per hour so you could hear it all night long," said Dressler.
For the residents off of Osborne Road in Brookhaven, they say power started flickering around 2:30 in the morning.
"And then it has been out since 4:30 a.m.," said Dressler.
Throughout the day, crews have been working diligently to restore power -- in the rain, sleet, and snow.
"Most of us just hunkered down waiting for the power to come back on," said Dressler. "We're all using our fireplaces for the most part. There have been a few people who have gone elsewhere."
This winter storm is quite the change after the holidays brought warm spring-like weather.
"It's Georgia, there's always going to be some random thing at some point," said Dressler.
