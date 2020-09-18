BROOKHAVEN, Ga. (CBS46) -- Brookhaven Police arrested a repeat offender believed to be responsible for a home invasion, stabbing, and burglary Thursday afternoon.
According to Brookhaven Police, Jimmy David Mills, 56, allegedly entered a home on the 1600 block of North Druid Hills where he found a husband and wife inside. The husband confronted Mills who stabbed the man in the face and stomach. The man's wife and an infant child in the home at the time were uninjured.
Police said Mills ran from the scene, but a passerby said they saw a man jump over a wall from Lenox Park Boulevard onto Village Point. BPD went to the area and found Mills behind another home. He was arrested on the scene and taken to the DeKalb County Jail. Police later found that Mills was believed to have forcibly entered another home on the 2100 block of Village Pointe just before he was arrested.
Mills previously pled guilt to burglary, two counts of Aggravated Assault and possession of a knife during the commission of a crime and was serving a sentence of 8-15 years starting in 2016. He was released from prison on August 3. He now faces charges including: aggravated assault, home invasion, criminal attempt to commit burglary, and possession of a knife during the commission of a crime.
