BROOKHAVEN, Ga. (CBS46) — Brookhaven Police continue to ask for help in finding a man who tried to abduct a woman in a Brookhaven neighborhood.
Robin Patton recalls the terrifying moment the 50-year-old woman showed up at her home after nearly being abducted.
It all happened on Beech Haven Drive and Citadel Drive around 6:30am Sunday. Police say the woman was walking her dog alone when the car slowly approached.
"When he got her over to the car and he was trying to push her in and he said twice, 'Get in the car. Get in the car.'"
"She watched a black sedan turn onto Beech Haven Drive," said Sgt. Jake Kissel, a spokesperson for Brookhaven Police Department. "When she turned onto Beech Haven that’s when she was attacked from behind," Kissel said.
The GBI helped produce a sketch of the man they believe is a lighter complexioned Black male about 5’6" or 5’7" between 180 to 200 pounds. Police report the man was wearing a gray shirt, tan shorts, and green underwear when he tried to force the 50-year old woman in the car.
"She was all bandaged up," Patton said. "You can just tell she was just nervous and she got a little bit teary eyed and she started shaking...I used to walk really early in the morning even earlier than she was walking, but now that would be out of the question."
Police say they need more info and need more tips.
"We are really asking for as much help as we can get from the community," Kissel said.
