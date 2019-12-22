DEKALB COUNTY, GA (CBS46) -- An early morning house fire on Skyland Tr. has left one person injured who had to be transported to the hospital.
Brookhaven PD witnessed a person trying to escape from a rear window and made the grab. One person escaped the structure on their own.
Company 2 and Batt 1 quickly arrived on the scene. The structure was well involved with smoke and flames.
Crews operated in a defensive mode. Company 2, Company 19, and E15 each pulled lines to attack the fire and protect nearby exposures. E8 handled water supply.
The cause of the fire is under investigation.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.