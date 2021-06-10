BROOKHAVEN, Ga. (CBS46) — Brookhaven Police have identified the person arrested for allegedly stabbing a pregnant woman on the Peachtree Creek Greenway on June 5.
Christopher Jones, 30, was taken into custody Thursday morning near the Arts Center MARTA station. He is charged with aggravated assault, aggravated battery and cruelty to children in the first degree.
Police say a woman, who was five months pregnant, was walking along the Peachtree Creek Greenway with her 3-year-old child around 5:30 p.m. when the suspect tried to start a conversation with her. As she walked away, the suspect allegedly stabbed the woman in the back several times. Police said during a press conference Thursday they believe mental illness played a role in the case and confirmed that Jones is homeless.
She is in serious, but stable condition and is expected to remain in the hospital for several more days. Her child was delivered via emergency C-section. The newborn is in critical condition and is expected to remain in the neo-natal ICU for several months. Police confirm the woman's older child was not injured.
Police tracked down Jones through tips that began to pour in after an image of him pulled from a city-owned security camera was shared with the public. On Tuesday, investigators said they received a partial name from a tipster. Thursday morning, investigators learned that Jones could be in the area of the Arts Center MARTA station, where he was later arrested.
Police said additional charges could be filed.
WATCH THE PRESS BRIEFING:
This is a breaking story and well will continue to provide updates as they comes in.
