BROOKHAVEN, Ga. (CBS46) – Police are searching for a missing Alzheimer’s patient who was last seen in the area of Blair Circle near Johnson Ferry Road.
Joanne Yim, 90, is an Asian woman, 5 feet tall and approximately 120 pounds. She was wearing pink pajamas and a black jacket.
Investigators believe she left her home between 8:30 p.m. Sunday, Jan. 12 and 10 a.m. Monday, Jan. 13.
Anyone who sees Yim should call 911 immediately.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.