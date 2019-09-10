BROOKHAVEN, Ga. (CBS46) -- A housekeeper found Miguel Munoz dead inside a hotel room at the Courtyard Marriott hotel on Executive Park Drive in Brookhaven. Police believe he was killed between 5:30 and 6 a.m. on Wednesday.
“The victim in this case was a son, he was a brother and he and his family deserve justice,” Brookhaven Police Department Sergeant David Snively said.
Investigators are now looking for two women seen on surveillance video entering the hotel and speaking with a front desk clerk. Police said one of the women said her name was ‘Ghost.’
“You see them interact with hotel staff,” Snively explained. “I’m not sure whether they checked into the hotel or whether they just met with her at the front desk.”
Police believe the women entered Munoz’s room. The DeKalb County Medical Examiner’s Office has not yet released his cause of death but an incident report states there was a single spent shell casing on the floor.
“It is apparent that there were violent injuries that were inflicted but they were not self-inflicted,” Snively said.
“I’ll never have grandchildren. I won’t have a wedding – nothing. Everything is over.”
On Tuesday, CBS46 reporter Ashley Thompson spoke with Munoz’s mother on the phone. She said Munoz was her only son and said he was in between living arrangements, when he checked into the hotel with his long-term girlfriend. She said his girlfriend was in Tennessee at the time of the homicide.
“She’s pretty shaken up. She’s in shock. She has a lot of guilt because she feels like if she was there…she had gone home because she had to have some dental work done.”
“No matter what happened, he didn’t deserve this,” Munoz said. “It doesn’t matter. He didn’t deserve this.”
If you can identify either of the women in that surveillance video, call Brookhaven police. You can choose to remain anonymous.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.