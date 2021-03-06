Brookhaven police are investigating a triple shooting possibly connected to a Brookhaven nightclub. The shooting happened just before 4 a.m. on Saturday.
According to police, officers in the area of Josephine Lounge located on Buford Highway near Clairmont Road heard several gunshots.
After hearing the gunshots, officers went to investigate and found a man suffering from a gunshot wound.
A police spokesperson said the man was shot in the club's parking lot and rushed to an area hospital in critical condition.
During the investigation, police learned a second man was found shot down the street from the first shooting. This victim was taken to an area hospital in critical condition.
Police later learned a third man was also shot and drove himself to the hospital.
All three men are expected to survive, police said.
Police have not released a motive for the shootings and they are asking anyone with information to contact Crime Stoppers at 404-577-TIPS (8477).
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.