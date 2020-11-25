Brookhaven, GA. (CBS 46) – The Brookhaven Police Department announced the expansion of their Canine Unit to include two additional canines and handlers, bringing the total canine teams to four (4) for the agency. One Handler received designation as a Canine Instructor, and a second received certification as a National Canine Certifying Official.
Because of these designations, Brookhaven Police are now available to certify canine teams across the country in: narcotics detection; explosives detection; patrol and apprehension; tracking; and article searching. Just eleven officers in Georgia hold the Certifying Official designation.
The Brookhaven Police Canine Unit is comprised of: Sergeant David Fikes and his dog, K9 Bane; Officer Trent Williams and K9 Spock; Officer John Ritch and K9 Oso; and Officer David Huffschmidt and K9 Lord. Together the handlers have nearly 50 years’ experience in police canine operations.
Sergeant David Fikes obtained his Instructor certification, and Officer Trent Williams earned the National Canine Certifying Official designation. During the qualifying events, which included more than 120 canine teams, Officer Williams and K9 Spock won 1st Place in the tracking event; Sergeant Fikes and K9 Bane won 2nd Place in the narcotics detection event.
“Police canine teams have repeatedly shown their utility in searching buildings, locating weapons and contraband, and helping to apprehend dangerous fugitives,” said Brookhaven Police Chief Gary Yandura. “These additional dogs, and their extremely well-qualified handlers, will be a great asset to the Brookhaven Community,” he said.
Each of BPD’s four patrol shifts will now have a canine team assigned, meaning 24-hour police canine coverage for the City of Brookhaven.
