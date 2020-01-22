BROOKHAVEN, Ga. (CBS46)—A Brookhaven police K9 helped officers confiscate 30 pounds of marijuana on the K9’s birthday.
Brookhaven police said another police agency requested a police K9 during a traffic stop on Tuesday.
As a result of the traffic stop, K9 Bane and the dog’s handler, Sergeant Fikes, located the 30 pounds of marijuana.
Bane is one of the department’s new K9’s and Tuesday was his second birthday.
