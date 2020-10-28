BROOKHAVEN, Ga. (CBS46) – The Brookhaven Police Department will be using drone technology to enhance public safety and law enforcement efforts.
The Brookhaven City Council approved the request for the innovative First Responder Drone Program on Monday during its regular business meeting. The technology will gather critical law enforcement information to respond to calls for service, emergency situations or to conduct criminal investigations.
The department’s new “sky force” will initially consist of four drones equipped with different state-of-the-art technologies.
“This new BPD program has the potential of becoming one of the department’s most important tools in improving situational awareness for our officers, de-escalating dangerous situations and providing enhanced protection for our law enforcement team and the community,” Brookhaven Mayor John Ernst said. “It will provide a transformational method of policing, increase officer and community safety and reduce overall police response times.”
The department currently relies on the DeKalb County Police and Georgia State Patrol Aviation Unit for manned aerial capability via a traditional gasoline-powered helicopter, which can take 30 minutes to arrive at the scene with no assurance of availability.
“Now, rather than enter a crime scene with active danger, officers can send in a drone to gather critical information,” Lt. Abrem Ayana said. “Currently, officers are forced to rely on third-hand information passed through dispatch from 911 where the caller is, understandably, often unreliable and emotional. For incidents where the drone is first on the scene, the average response time could be as little as 90 seconds.”
Using drone technology will allow officers to get an overhead view of an incident area for ground personnel safety, help in safely clearing the interior of buildings, provide detailed documentation of the crime or accident scene and assist in searching for lost or missing persons.
The First Responder Drone Program will also include the Motorola Aerial Suite which will allow the department to manage its drone fleet, control video feeds and view alerts directly from the department’s public safety operations. All evidence is stored and saved for a specified time, following the same privacy protocols consistent with officer body cameras, the department said.
Brookhaven police say the drones can also help reduce unnecessary contact with citizens amid the coronavirus pandemic. Drones can be sent to disturbance calls ahead of ground units to determine whether an incident merits sending an officer.
“This year, COVID-19 has been the leading cause of death among law enforcement personnel nationwide,” Ayana said. “During the pandemic, drones will significantly reduce officer interaction with the public while still maintaining community policing efforts. As remotely piloted devices, the drones are naturally effective at minimizing human interactions, which is crucial when the same officers meant to safeguard the communities can potentially become vectors for the virus to spread.”
