BROOKHAVEN, Ga. (CBS46) — The Brookhaven Police are looking for a man who robbed a Jersey Mike's location in the 3800 block of Peachtree Road in Brookhaven.
Police say the robbery happened around 11 a.m. Dec. 17. A man entered the store and used the restroom. He then approached the counter with a gun and demanded cash from the register. He then ran out the back door.
Anyone with information about the robbery or about the man in the photos should call Brookhaven Police at 404-637-0636.
