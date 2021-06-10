BROOKHAVEN, Ga. (CBS46) — Brookhaven Police have arrested the person they say is responsible for stabbing a pregnant woman on the Peachtree Creek Greenway on June 5.
We do not yet know the name of the suspect, but Brookhaven Police will hold a news conference Thursday at 2 p.m. CBS46 will have a team at that news conference and we will stream it live.
Police say a woman, who was five months pregnant, was walking with her child around 5:30 p.m. Saturday when the suspect tried to start a conversation with her. As she walked away, the suspect allegedly stabbed the woman in the back.
She suffered serious injuries but she is expected to survive. Her child was delivered via emergency C-section. Police confirm her older child was not injured.
This is a breaking story and well will continue to provide updates as they comes in.
