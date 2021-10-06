BROOKHAVEN, Ga. (CBS46) — Police continue to investigate a school shooting in Arlington, Texas, that left multiple people hurt.
Investigators believe 18-year-old Timothy George Simpkins opened fire at Tiimeberview High School Wednesday morning. Police said there was a fight on campus that led to the shooting.
“Shootings don’t just happen in schools,” said Lt. A. Ayana with the Brookhaven Police Department. “They happen in movie theaters. They happen in grocery stores.”
Lt. Ayana outlined what you should do if you find yourself in a situation with a shooter. Brookhaven police follow the Advanced Law Enforcement Rapid Response Training from Texas State University. The training calls for people to "avoid, deny and defend."
To avoid…
“The first thing I want to do is avoid him,” Ayana explained. “If I can run, I want to run. I want to get away.”
If that’s not possible, deny…
“If I cannot escape, maybe they’re in the hallway or they’re near me, I want to be able to deny them access to me. So, deny means I want to barricade any potential entrances they may come in. I want to shut off the lights. I want to stay as quiet as I can."
And if all else fails, defend.
“When I say defend myself, I want to be prepared to fight like my life depends on it because, in actuality, my life does depend on it.”
Ayana says you can use your fists or anything nearby to fight off a threat.
“Looking at the room we’re in, I see a nice clock on the wall, a picture frame, anything.”
For more information on the training, visit https://www.avoiddenydefend.org/
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.