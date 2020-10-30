Brookhaven residents will soon see more eyes in the sky.
The Brookhaven Police Department is launching a first responder drone program. The technology will respond to a number of different scenes along with officers.
"With this technology we’ll be able to get eyes overhead, hopefully gather intel before we get on scene and be prepared to make better decisions once we get there," said Deputy Chief Brandon Gurley.
Gurley said the drones will not replace police officers but the hope is the drones can quickly get to a scene before an officer and feed back information in real time so they know as much as possible about what they're responding to.
"These could be domestic dispute calls, civil dispute calls, large crowds, suspicious persons," he said.
"Most of the time the information the officer is getting over the radio is not accurate to what is going on on scene so we’re going in blind or with limited information and expected to make quick decisions," said Gurley. "They will still be making quick decisions but with a little more information.”
The drones could also be used to determine whether an officer is even needed.
The department is purchasing four drones as part of the new concept. They're following in the footsteps of police in Chula Vista, California who created the model for the program.
Gurley said they're establishing strict protocols about when and where they can and can't launch a drone and when they need a warrant.
They will determine a launchpad site where the drone operator and an observer will be stationed. The drones will launch from that location and won't have to be driven to a scene. Gurley said believe they can cover 70% of the city with one launch site.
The entire package will cost between $80,000-$85,000. The Brookhaven City Council approved it.
Gurley said, "Anything we can do to prepare our officers to make the best decision possible in the environment in which we’re policing is only going to improve their safety and the safety of our community.”
