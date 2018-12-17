BROOKHAVEN, Ga. (CBS46)- It will soon be more affordable to work and live in the City of Brookhaven.
The city has re-written its zoning ordinance to require new developments to make at least 10 percent of their units ‘workforce housing.’
“It's something that needs to happen everywhere, and it's something that everyone is attempting to do everywhere,” said City of Brookhaven communications director, Burke Brennen.
Brookhaven says it is the first metro city outside of Atlanta to make a workforce housing requirement a zoning rule citywide. Atlanta has similar ordinances and has always issued workforce housing along the Beltine.
“The goal is to maintain the spectrum of the community,” Brennan said. “We have all ranges of incomes in the City of Brookhaven, and we want to preserve that,” he added.
Brookhaven leaders are making a clear distinction that the plan is not an affordable housing plan, but one involving workforce housing.
According to the U.S. Department of Housing and Urban Development, explains that affordable housing essentially means the rent should not cost you more than 30 percent of your income.
Workforce housing is a sub-group of affordable housing, in which rent affordability may vary based on the regional income.
The median household income in Brookhaven is $78,863, but the city will not calculate according to its population.
Brookhaven’s calculations will align with the area median income of the entire Metro Atlanta region, known as the Atlanta-Sandy Springs-Roswell region. It encompasses dozens of counties. The area median income in the ASR s $74,800 for a family of four.
A four-person household can make no more than 80 percent of that to be workforce affordable, which equates to $59,850. Renting should cost the average family of four no more than about $18,000 per year or about $1,500 per month.
It's all welcome news to David Fink who has lived in Brookhaven for more than 40 years.
“I think it is a great thing,” Fink told CBS46. “I'm in the state where I am looking to go down--to sell the house and move into some of that housing,” Fink said.
Current development projects will not be retroactively added to the ordinance. Only new permits for rezoning or special land use will be required to have workforce housing. The plan has been in the works since 2016 and was approved by the Brookhaven City Council at the end of November. It has been in effect since November 27th.
“The buildings are going to be redeveloped and when they are redeveloped, we want to make sure that a portion of them are available to the same people that are there now,” Brennan said. “We want to replace the buildings but we do not want to replace the people.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.