Brookhaven restaurants and bars get extended hours for NBA All-Star game weekend

Extending bar hours for the NBA ALL-STAR game could potentially mean more money for small businesses and work for employees.
For some restaurants like Roc South Cuisine this would be huge, but with COVID-19 cases on the rise officials say this new ordinance is a major risk.
City of Atlanta Mayor Keisha Lance Bottoms said not so fast urging establishments to close their doors instead of stay open.
Tweeting under normal circumstances she would welcome the opportunity to host the NBA ALL-STAR game but this isn’t a typical year.
Although despite concern the city of Brookhaven is taking a different approach.
Voting to allow restaurant, bars, and entertainment centers to stay open for an additional 2 hours.
Which will allow some places to stay open until 4 a.m.
Owner of Roc South Cuisine Alhynna Jones said she’s doing everything she can to keep the community safe while keeping her doors open.
“These people want to work they need to work unemployment is not enough,” says Jones.
Jones requires everyone to have a face mask to get inside the restaurant.
Closing certain tables to maintain the 6 feet distance and making patio seating available for patrons.
“We’ve added hand sanitizing stations at every exit we have them on our countertops...”Jones explained.
Although some restaurants are working to follow protocol not everyone is following suit Medusa hosting an All-Star week in Atlanta kickoff party hosted by Tory Lanez.
“If everybody could just cooperate it makes it make much easier on us to help everybody else so we could all enjoy our visit,” said Jones.
