BROOKHAVEN, Ga. (CBS46) A structure fire forced the closure of Dresden Drive in Brookhaven for a few hours Wednesday morning but the roadway has since reopened.
No injuries were sustained in the blaze and although a cause has not officially been determined, the homeowners believe it was an electrical fire.
Dresden Drive reopened just after 10 a.m.
